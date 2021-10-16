Thomas Tuchel Lauds Trevoh Chalobah & Malang Sarr After Showing Trust in Duo in Brentford Win

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr for their performances during their 1-0 win over Brentford.

Sarr was given his Premier League debut on Saturday evening, while Chalobah was given the nod once again in defence which was without Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva.

Thanks to Edouard Mendy, they kept a clean sheet against the Bees and secured the victory thanks to a stunning strike from Ben Chilwell in first-half stoppage time.

Tuchel's selection was questioned as Sarr was handed his league debut, but the German opted to show trust in the defender.

He said pre-match: "You either trust or don't trust. Malang was strong in the cup game, Trevoh in every game we play him."

The pair rewarded the gaffer with top displays in west London, and their boss was pleased post-match.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Tuchel said: "He (Chalobah) trains on the highest level constantly and plays without nerves. He's very reliable. I hope he can continue. For Malang, it was more difficult. But he was with us for two weeks, we had a feeling."

Next up for the Blues is Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

