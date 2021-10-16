Thomas Tuchel Makes Anthony Taylor Joke Ahead of Brentford vs Chelsea

    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Laughs Off Chelsea Petition Against Referee Anthony Taylor

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel has refused to be drawn in on comments over referee Anthony Taylor having an agenda against Chelsea.

    Taylor has been put in charge of the Blues' Premier League clash against Brentford on Saturday evening, however it is an appointment that hasn't been welcomed. 

    Chelsea have been on the end of several controversial decisions when Taylor has officiated their games, most recently when Reece James was sent off against Liverpool in August for a handball on the goal-line. 

    sipa_34758117

    A petition was made following the decision and game, which over 80,000 people signed. 

    The 42-year-old will now be the man in the middle at the Brentford Community Stadium and Tuchel will be hoping that no decisions go against his side. 

    As per the Telegraph, he joked in his press conference that he hasn't signed any petition as of yet, but could depending on the outcome of the west London derby. 

    sipa_34933361

    Tuchel showed respect to Taylor and put subtle pressure on the referee to give his 'best performance' on Saturday

    "I trust in the referees and I trust in Anthony Taylor that he will try to have his best performance tomorrow (Saturday)," Tuchel told the media ahead of the game.

    "We cannot – here at Cobham and at the club – get lost in ideas that there is actually something behind it. We have to make ourselves free from this and do what we need to do to win this match.

    "Do we need a top referee? Yes. Do we need good decisions from VAR or none at all? Yes. Do we need a little bit of luck? Yes, and hopefully we can turn things around with Anthony Taylor."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_34758117
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Makes Anthony Taylor Joke Ahead of Brentford vs Chelsea

    39 seconds ago
    sipa_35189012
    News

    Report: Chelsea Will Still be Able to Use Five Substitutions in Carabao Cup

    45 minutes ago
    sipa_35574321
    News

    Norwich City Manager Daniel Farke Heaps Praise on Chelsea Youngster Billy Gilmour

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35136060
    News

    Revealed: Chelsea on Verge of Making History With Victory Over Brentford

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35188266 (1)
    News

    'We Cannot Wait for Players' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Chelsea Squad Message Over Team Selection

    1 hour ago
    burnley-v-chelsea-premier-league
    News

    Olivier Giroud Praises Tammy Abraham After Pair Departed Chelsea for Italy

    1 hour ago
    sipa_34933361
    News

    Thomas Tuchel 'Trusts' Anthony Taylor to Have 'Best Performance' During Brentford vs Chelsea

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35374466 (2)
    News

    ‘A Group of Friends’ - Tuchel Reveals Tight Chelsea Bond Ahead of Brentford ClashDraft SharePreviewPublish

    2 hours ago