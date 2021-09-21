September 21, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Lavishes Praise on 'Fantastic Professional' Thiago Silva

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has hailed Thiago Silva following his exemplary display in his side's 3-0 win over Tottenham at the weekend.

The Blues sealed a comfortable victory against their local rivals to take them joint-top of the Premier League alongside Liverpool.

Silva, who started alongside Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger in defence, headed his side in front just after the interval, with the former Brazil international putting in an incredible overall display against Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

"From the first day, I met him in Paris, he was a fantastic professional and an outstanding captain. What a fantastic person," said Tuchel in his post-match press-conference.

"The approach from him (Silva) to recovery, to live this life as a professional player is outstanding. 

"What he (Silva) eats, when he eats, how he recovers, how he trains on the pitch - he is full on, there is no training session where he is trying to hold back. 

"He (Silva) is one of the most intensive guys in training physically. He gets better and better with his experience and to step out of what he knew and his zone, status in Paris. 

"To step out of this and enter in the hardest competition in Europe at his age (36) shows the competitor he (Silva) is. I don’t look at age, we just look at performances. 

"We don’t care if you are super young or a bit older like Thiago. This does not matter. He is in a very good moment for a long time. Hopefully, he can preserve this momentum and performance. It was well deserved that he was the man of the match."

