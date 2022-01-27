Report: Thomas Tuchel Doesn't Want Chelsea to Be Defined by One Style of Play

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has laid out his plans for his side's style of play as they look to compete on various fronts this season.

The Blues' manager joined just over a year ago as he replaced the departing club legend Frank Lampard, with the former having a previous stint at PSG.

His arrival changed the fortunes of the west London side, with Chelsea winning their second ever Champions League title just four months after he joined.

According to Adam Newson, the German manager does not want his Blues side to be defined by just one style of play.

Tuchel has been very successful in his use of the 3-4-3/3-4-2-1 formation since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, with the current campaign seeing their wing-backs Ben Chilwell and Reece James thrive in the system.

However due to various injuries and Covid-19 absences, he has had to try different formations to accommodate the players he has available for selection.

The report states that in recent weeks he has tried using 4-4-2 and 4-2-2-2 which have been somewhat successful, as well as the 4-1-4-1 which saw them beat Tottenham Hotspur for the third time in January.

While a formation consisting of a back three is the manager's preferred choice at the helm of the Blues recent weeks have shown that he is not afraid to adapt, especially considering the tough luck they have had with various absences since the beginning of December.

Malang Sarr has been a particular highlight for Chelsea, with the natural centre-back performing well at left-back when required.

