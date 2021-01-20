Thomas Tuchel leading shortlist of options to replace Frank Lampard at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel is odds on to replace Frank Lampard should he be shown the door in the foreseeable future amid a poor spell of form for the west London outfit.

The 47-year-old German has had successful spells at Borussia Dortmund and PSG and is among the shortlist of options being considered by the Chelsea hierarchy as they plan for life beyond Frank Lampard.

According to Norwegian ex-footballer and journalist, Jan Aage Fjortoft, though the Chelsea board haven't come to a decision yetex-PSG boss Thomas Tuchel is the leading candidate as a mid-season replacement should Lampard be axed anytime soon.

READ MORE: Chelsea hierarchy keen on exploring German-speaking route in managerial hunt to help unlock misfiring duo

(Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Lampard's job is in serious threat following Chelsea's 2-0 humbling against Leicester on Tuesday night and it could turn out to be the last nail in Lampard's coffin at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have crumbled over the past month and look like a team lacking any sort of system, vision and game-plan.

Lampard has failed to bring the best out of a host of his big-money summer signings, including Kai Havertz and the goal-shy Timo Werner.

The Blues have slipped to eight place in the league just over a month-and-a-half after being top of the deck and being deemed as genuine title-contenders.

READ MORE: Frank Lampard to hold 'crisis talks' with Chelsea board following Leicester humbling

The writing could be on the wall for Lampard, but he wasn't ready to admit defeat - he left the decision for the board-room and hierarchy in west London.

"It intensified for me a while ago," said Lampard on his future, following the Leicester defeat.

"Expectations at this club are high. Right or wrong. When we perform like that it is normal people will ask questions.

"It is not my decision. That is something that will always be there. Some things are always beyond your control. That I can't answer."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube