Thomas Tuchel Left 'Happy' after Chelsea's 'Difficult' Pre-Season Win vs Arsenal

Thomas Tuchel was pleased to see Chelsea beat Arsenal to make it three wins from three in pre-season on Sunday afternoon.

It ended 2-1 at the Emirates after Kai Havertz returned to the side and netted in the first-half with an excellent finish into the roof of the net. Tammy Abraham sealed the win after slotting home from the edge of the box, restoring the lead after Granit Xhaka equalised with a header just after the hour mark in north London.

Chelsea looked bright though at the Emirates. Signs of improvement were there and in attack they looked positive - Havertz, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi the pick of the bunch.

Tuchel would've liked a clean sheet but he collected his thoughts at the full-time whistle and was pleased with his side's efforts.

What the Chelsea boss said

"I thought we played well in the first half, but then in the second half things became more difficult because we made a lot of changes," Tuchel told the official Chelsea website post-match.

"We are happy. We are not in the freshest state physically at this moment, this is normal in pre-season, but we still managed to get the win which is very pleasing.

"It was quite an open game, both sides had chances, but overall I was happy with what we created and of course happy to get the win."

