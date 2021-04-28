Tuchel: Timo Werner 'angry' after missing glorious chance during Real Madrid draw

Thomas Tuchel has told Timo Werner not to 'cry or regret' his misses all the time after he was left 'angry and sad' following his miss against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Chelsea had to settle for a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their semi-final clash in Madrid after Christian Pulisic's 14th minute opener was cancelled out by the goalscoring machine Karim Benzema.

But Werner should've put Chelsea ahead in the tenth minute. Pulisic put it on a plate for the German from several yards out but Thibaut Courtois was there to deny him.

EFE/JuanJo Martin/Sipa USA

He was brought off with 24 minutes to play as Tuchel acknowledged the German running out of energy.

Post-match, Tuchel knows how big the chance was but has told Werner to not 'cry' about it after being left angry following the miss.

"He missed a big one in West Ham now he missed another big one here," admitted Tuchel. "That does not help, but it also does not help to cry about it or to regret it all the time. It is like this.

"There are millions of people who have harder things to deal with than chances that you miss, so this is the good thing about sports – nobody cares tomorrow. Today we were sad we were angry in the moment, this is normal.

"He is angry. He is maybe disappointed.

EFE/Juanjo Martín/Sipa USA

"Tomorrow he has a free day and the next day he has to put his chin up. He is a professional guy a top guy, he works hard. He is in positions and from there on we go.

"We will never stop pushing, we will never stop believing and I have the feeling that everybody accepts the situation like it is and as a striker it is easy, you score the next game and nobody speaks about it."

