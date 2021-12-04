'Everybody is Involved' - Thomas Tuchel Discusses Chelsea's Mistakes Against West Ham

Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Lists 'Individual Mistakes' as Reason for Chelsea's Loss to West Ham

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has commented on his side's mistakes in their defeat to West Ham on Saturday. 

The Blues lost 3-2 to the Hammers despite leading the game twice, with Arthur Masuaku's freak cross ending up in the back of the net with just three minutes to play.

It was only their second loss of the season in the Premier League, and the first time all campaign they have conceded more than two goals. 

Speaking to the media after the match, Tuchel gave his thoughts on the individual mistakes that contributed to West Ham's victory.

"Everybody is involved. The pass is not the best decision. Then we can save it. Decision making is also not the best from Edou. 

"Then you suddenly concede. You score a second, lead at half-time and create a lot of half chances. Sometimes you need luck with a deflected shot, a loose ball at our feet. We did not have. 

"The second goal is a goal you can concede but the third is a strange one. The two chances in the second half was individual mistakes."

Chelsea scored the opening goal of the game thanks to Thiago Silva's header from a Mason Mount corner.

Edouard Mendy then conceded a penalty soon after and Manuel Lanzini was on hand to convert from the spot and equalise.

A fantastic volley from Mount on the stroke of half time restored the visitor's lead. However, Jarrod Bowen levelled the scoring shortly after the restart, before Masuaku scored a freak goal to win it for the hosts.

