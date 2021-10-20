Thomas Tuchel Lists Three Aspects That Chelsea Are Missing as Reason's for Poor Form

Thomas Tuchel has outlined three reasons why he believes his Chelsea side are struggling for form and performances so far this season.

The German gave an honest account after Chelsea came away from Brentford 1-0 winners in an undeserved victory.

Speaking ahead of the Blues' clash with Malmo in the Champions League, Tuchel discussed why he believes his side are struggling.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He said: "We have to embrace the situation that it's difficult. We find ways to win games, we need to improve. We lack a bit of form, freshness and joy. For me the key reason is not the mentality, attitude but what you said. We are coming from travels, coming from planes.

"If you travel through time zones, are in a hotel, then change the hotel. It is easy said. You are one day at home, see your family, then you are back to the hotel. You play Brentford then the next one is Champions League. It can be tiring and I can only repeat it."

Despite poor performances, Chelsea have won back to back games against Southampton and Brentford and will be looking to make it three in a row against Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

