Thomas Tuchel Admits Liverpool Have Favourites Tag Ahead of Carabao Cup Final vs Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel: Liverpool Are Favourites Ahead of Carabao Cup Final vs Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has stated that Liverpool are the favourites ahead of the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

The Reds go into the match off the back of a 6-0 win in the Premier League against Leeds United, showing their quality.

Speaking ahead of the final, Tuchel admitted that Chelsea go into the game as underdogs, with Jurgen Klopp's side as the favourites.

imago1010077362h

He said: “I don’t know. I think to 51-55 per cent, they are the favourites because of recent form and results."

The Blues boss continued to compare the final to Chelsea's UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash against LOSC Lille, with the French side being the underdogs.

Read More

"We all know when we were the favourites against Lille and still are, we know that when we arrive, Lille will play to their full level and will play the role as an underdog and will not accept it as a disadvantage," he continued.

imago1002169516h

"So do we. We have things to trust on, we have experienced, tight matches against Liverpool. The last three were all a draw. So that will not happen obviously in Wembley. We will find a winner somehow. We know very well what it takes to have a tough match against them.

"We feel confident we have what it takes and now we need to show it. It’s the same for them, nice to have a match like this and a final.”

Chelsea will be hopeful of winning on Sunday to lift their third trophy of the season, and first domestic title under Tuchel.

