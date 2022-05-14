Thomas Tuchel: Liverpool Will Allow Chelsea Chances in FA Cup Final Due to High Line

Thomas Tuchel believes his Chelsea side will be given plenty of chances against Liverpool when they face them in the FA Cup final at Wembley due to Jurgen Klopp's high line.

The Blues have already faced their league rivals three times this season, each match ending in a draw with Liverpool winning the Carabao Cup final on penalties.

When asked about the final, via Adam Newson, Tuchel discussed his side's chances and Liverpool's tactics.

IMAGO / PA Images

“They allow chances. I think they allow chances and we proved it – we had big chances in the Carabao Cup final. But I think they take the risk, it’s their approach," he admitted.

“They are the team who get strikers of other teams offside the most by far. So it’s not easy. The point is they only play this high line because they always have pressure on the ball.

“They are working hard in counter-pressing and pressing situations, so it’s very, very hard to exploit these spaces because you need perfect timing.”

The Chelsea boss continued to discuss why Liverpool play the way that they do and encouraged his team to have the perfect day at Wembley if they are to come away with the trophy.

He concluded: “You need the connection between the guy with the pass and the guy who receives it. Then you have to be precise and you are constantly under pressure. That’s why they do it and they have a point.

“Look at the amount of points & the success they have with it. It’s their style of playing and it’s very difficult to find solutions. But like always you can find solutions if you have a perfect day. We are hoping for it tomorrow.”

