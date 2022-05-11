Thomas Tuchel has admitted that it is difficult to plan for the long-term at the club as his side are getting 'punished' in matches for not doing much wrong.

The Blues boss is safe in his job despite Chelsea's poor recent form, with new ownership set to take over.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's trip to Leeds, via the Guardian, Tuchel admitted that planning for the long-term at the club is difficult.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

He admitted: "You need to be careful with long-term plans at Chelsea.

“You can end up that it’s not your plan any more. So a long-term plan is two or three matches. It’s high-level sport. You need to love where you are. I can just say for me everything is here. That’s why I dig in.

"There’s no other way. Things are a bit more uncomfortable and things are like since a long time now where you wish sometimes: ‘Can we not just have a positive message now for everybody?"

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The Blues boss continued to reveal that he believes his side are getting punished for 'not a lot', such as the late equaliser against Wolverhampton Wanderers on the weekend.

“If you don’t get it, you don’t get it. It’s like in a football match sometimes that you have to suffer, suffer, suffer. We have the feeling we get punished for not a lot. Even with results. It’s like: ‘It’s not enough to be already sanctioned?’ You keep on going. Then hopefully it lasts for a long time," he concluded.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube