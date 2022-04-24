Thomas Tuchel Looking Forward for Chelsea Takeover to Be Finalised

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed he wishes for the club takeover to be finished as soon as possible, as it is making contract negotiations difficult ahead of next season.

The west London side have been up for sale for nearly two months now, with prospective bidders shortlisted down to two favourites.

Tuchel confirmed rumours after his side's 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday afternoon that Antonio Rudiger would be leaving in the summer due to the uncertainty surrounding the club's future.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking after the game, Tuchel went on to reveal that he wishes for the takeover to be completed as soon as possible.

"It would be ideal but you cannot pull grass and it grows faster," he said, as quoted by football.london. "We wish for it but we have to deal with the reality and the reality is that at the moment, sanctions are still in place and the situation is not clear for next season.

"So we try for the last weeks to focus on what we can influence and this will be the next match."

IMAGO / Action Plus

Tuchel went on to reveal that the sanctions currently in place upon Chelsea have made it very difficult for his side to negotiate a new contract with centre-back Antonio Rudiger.

"We had big offers for him and the club tried everything. But for some weeks, we can't fight anymore because of the sanctions. We could not adjust or continue, so it is what it is."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube