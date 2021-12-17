Thomas Tuchel Relishing Chelsea's Christmas Fixture Schedule Despite Squad Crisis

Thomas Tuchel is looking forward to experiencing his first taste of managing Chelsea through the festive period since taking over at the club at the beginning of 2021.

As it stands, Chelsea's games against Wolves, Brentford, Aston Villa and Brighton are all going ahead amidst the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, however that could change should outbreaks occur at clubs.

Tuchel's side have already been hit with five cases in recent weeks. Mateo Kovacic has just come out of self-isolation, while Ben Chilwell, Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive earlier this week.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Injury problems have also been a concern for the Blues but they are having to cope and find solutions as they games come thick and fast heading into Christmas and New Year.

Tuchel has faced many challenges but the gruelling nature of a game every couple of days is an experience he is yet to go through, but he is relishing it.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"For me it is the first time," said Tuchel, as quoted by football.london, on playing over the festive period, "normally I am on a short break in Germany or France but then I would switch on the TV and I would be so happy to see football going on at this level. It is very unique and I love to be in the middle of it.

"To be honest, it is very tiring, it does make you fatigued and it is not always the most pleasant thing, but at the same time, it is.

IMAGO / PA Images

"This is where you want to be. We are in a situation where we play in too many competitions. Yesterday I saw they had the draw for the Nations League and all these extra competitions, we have this Conference League now and Euro competitions and extra ones, as if we need more games of football.

"This is where I strongly, strongly disagree. My concern is that we increase the amount but we don't increase the level of the game. Here we have a high level of the games during a period when no-one else is playing.

"English tradition is to play football. I love it and it is unique. I cannot see how to take this away and solve the issue because in my opinion, for the top players, we have too many competitions out there for them to secure the quality of the score."

