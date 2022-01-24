Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel 'Looking Forward' to Chelsea Break to Rest Tired Legs

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he is looking forward to the Blues' two week break in order to rest tired legs.

Tuchel's side return to action on February 5th as they face Plymouth Argyle.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Chelsea's 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, via BBC Sport, Tuchel has admitted that he is looking forward to the break.

imago1009359273h

Reflecting on the victory, he said: "The table is the table, it is our responsibility to prove ourselves every third day and now we have a break and it was important to go into this break with a performance we want.

"We needed this but needed also to do things better. The guys are very tired because it was a long run for us."

Read More

This comes after the Blues boss labelled his team as 'mentally and physically tired' after their draw against Brighton and Hove Albion before they faced Spurs.

imago1009360250h

Chelsea looked much better against Tottenham, with a hugely improved performance despite tired legs.

Tuchel will be hoping that his side can come back and show real intent as they go into an important part of the season with an FA Cup fourth round clash before they jet off to Abu Dhabi to compete in the Club World Cup, hoping to win it for the first time in Chelsea's history.

Then comes the Champions League round of 16 before finishing the month with a Carabao Cup final against rivals Liverpool.

