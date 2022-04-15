Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel 'Loves' Duo Ahead of Chelsea's Upcoming Summer Transfer Window

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is said to love the duo of Declan Rice and Conor Gallagher as he prepares for the upcoming summer transfer window. 

Even though the Blues are unable to buy or sell any players as of now due to the sanctions that have been imposed on current owner Roman Abramovich by the UK Government, they will be able to make transfers when their new owners arrive. 

The reigning World and European Champions will be be keen to strengthen their squad for next season in order to compete on various fronts once again.

imago1011298123h

According to The Athletic, Tuchel is said to love West Ham's Rice, who used to play for Chelsea in their academy, and Gallagher, who is on loan from the Stamford Bridge side at Crystal Palace this season.

Rice has become one of the most sought-after players in the Premier League, with his performances for the Hammers helping them to achieve success not just domestically, but on the continent too.

Rivals Manchester United are reported to be willing to break the transfer record for the midfielder, with Chelsea also said to be 'in the mix'.

Gallagher has also had an impressive season, with the 22-year-old shining for the Eagles under Patrick Vieria.

imago1011243352h

His current side will face the Blues in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday but he will be unable to face his parent side at Wembley Stadium, with Tuchel addressing the situation as he said: “I had the chance to speak to Conor, I could also see his frustration. We met some weeks ago, after the national break by coincidence. We ran into each other in a restaurant and we had a chat. 

"The subject came up… I apologised because I know how competitive he is and I like him a lot, I know his character very well and was a pleasure to have him here in pre-season. This is the way it is. We play to win the game and the rules were clear when we made the loan.

"I can totally understand Patrick Vieira and the disappointment of Conor but these are the rules when we did the loan and we don’t want to suffer from our rules.”

imago1010666522h
