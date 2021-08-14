Thomas Tuchel: Lukaku Addition Will Help Chelsea Be More Clinical

The striker will be licking his lips at the chances that will come his way.

Thomas Tuchel discussed the impact that Romelu Lukaku will have when available for selection for his Chelsea side, following the 3-0 Premier League opening day victory over Crystal Palace.

The striker was unavailable due to quarantine rules but is likely to make his debut on matchday two against Arsenal.

Speaking following the Crystal Palace match, Tuchel discussed Lukaku's role within the squad.

Tuchel said: "We try to help also with the addition of Romelu to pout squad. In the Premier League it will stay super hard to score. We can still improve in the last third, we can still be calmer and more clinical."

Lukaku, who scored 24 goals in Serie A last season, watched the Chelsea match from home and will have been impressed by the amount of quality chances created, and it is now his job to convert these chances as he prepares for his second spell at Stamford Bridge.

What did Lukaku say following the move?

Speaking on his return, Lukaku said: "The relationship I have with this club means so much to me, as you know. I have supported Chelsea as a kid and now to be back and try to help them win more titles is an amazing feeling.

"Since I left Chelsea, it’s been a long journey with a lot of ups and downs, but these experiences made me strong and the challenge is to try to help the team win some more trophies. I can’t wait to get started and to help the club achieve more success."

