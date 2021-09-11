Thomas Tuchel: Lukaku & Werner Will Play Together at Chelsea

September 11, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Makes Romelu Lukaku & Timo Werner Chelsea Admission

A deadly duo?
Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Chelsea will find solutions to ensure Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner play together in the Blues attack.

Chelsea have an array of attacking options now following the £97.5 million arrival of Lukaku from Inter Milan last month. He got off to the perfect start, netting inside 15 minutes during his debut at the Emirates against Arsenal. 

The acquisition of Lukaku has seen competition for places increase and now Werner will have to fight harder than ever for a spot in the side, with Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic all also among the attacking options. 

sipa_34579188 (1)

Tuchel has tended to utilise Werner as the left no.10 in the Chelsea front three and he was quizzed over whether the German and Lukaku would feature together in the same side. 

His response was clear. The Chelsea head coach believes the duo can be a 'good fit' while playing together.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"I am sure that we will find games and solutions where we play with both of them," Tuchel told reporters on Friday ahead of their league clash against Aston Villa.

pjimage (34)

"We did already with double strikers, Timo and Romelu can be a good fit together. Timo loves to play around a reference up front and Romelu is clearly our reference."

Tuchel also had a message for the whole squad, adding: "The players are responsible to fight for their position and once they have it to not give it away. That’s where we are."

More Chelsea Coverage

