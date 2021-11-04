Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Made Marcus Bettinelli 'Feel So Welcome' at Chelsea Following Summer Arrival

    Author:

    Marcus Bettinelli has hailed Thomas Tuchel for making him feel part of the squad after his summer arrival at Chelsea. 

    The 29-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Blues in the summer as he accepted the offer to join the European champions and be the third-choice goalkeeper behind Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga. 

    He is yet to make his debut under Tuchel, but despite this he is full of praise for the Chelsea head coach. 

    imago1007760625h

    Read More

    Tuchel's approach to the goalkeeper has allowed for Bettinelli to settle into the world-class group of players as they eye a Premier League title challenge. 

    Bettinelli may not play many games, if any at all for the Blues this season but Tuchel has made him feel an important member of the squad. 

    "I’d been training really well and he called me over,” Bettinelli recalled to the Athletic

    imago1006768249h

    “He asked me how I was finding it and told me I was settling in really well. He said, ‘I love the way that you talk to the boys. How loud you are on the pitch, your communication’. Hearing that after the first 10 days of being there gave me a good feeling. I felt I’d been noticed.

    “Tuchel made me feel so welcome, so wanted, and such a massive part of the squad. That small detail goes a long way mentally and physically.”

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1007405158h
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Made Marcus Bettinelli 'Feel So Welcome' at Chelsea Following Summer Arrival

    just now
    imago1007432126h
    News

    Chelsea Goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli Makes Jorginho & N'Golo Kante Admission

    30 minutes ago
    imago1007749131h
    News

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek Delivers Verdict on Tough Win vs Malmo in Champions League

    1 hour ago
    imago1007752437h
    News

    Lionel Messi: Chelsea One of Seven Candidates to Win Champions League

    2 hours ago
    imago1007588286h
    Features/Opinions

    Harvey Vale: The Story So Far

    2 hours ago
    imago1005474802h
    News

    Marcus Bettinelli Reveals Who He is in Awe of at Chelsea

    3 hours ago
    imago1007405164h
    News

    Marcus Bettinelli Reaveals Why He Rejected Chelsea Move in the Past

    14 hours ago
    imago1007758720h
    News

    Jorginho Reflects on Chelsea Victory Over Malmo Following Man of the Match Performance

    15 hours ago