Thomas Tuchel Made Marcus Bettinelli 'Feel So Welcome' at Chelsea Following Summer Arrival

Marcus Bettinelli has hailed Thomas Tuchel for making him feel part of the squad after his summer arrival at Chelsea.

The 29-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Blues in the summer as he accepted the offer to join the European champions and be the third-choice goalkeeper behind Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

He is yet to make his debut under Tuchel, but despite this he is full of praise for the Chelsea head coach.

Tuchel's approach to the goalkeeper has allowed for Bettinelli to settle into the world-class group of players as they eye a Premier League title challenge.

Bettinelli may not play many games, if any at all for the Blues this season but Tuchel has made him feel an important member of the squad.

"I’d been training really well and he called me over,” Bettinelli recalled to the Athletic.

“He asked me how I was finding it and told me I was settling in really well. He said, ‘I love the way that you talk to the boys. How loud you are on the pitch, your communication’. Hearing that after the first 10 days of being there gave me a good feeling. I felt I’d been noticed.

“Tuchel made me feel so welcome, so wanted, and such a massive part of the squad. That small detail goes a long way mentally and physically.”

