'We Can Trust Them' - Thomas Tuchel Maintains Faith in Chelsea Side

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed he maintains faith in his squad after their draw against Liverpool on Sunday evening.

The Blues hosted the Reds at Stamford Bridge and despite the German manager's side being two goals down after 26 minutes, it finished 2-2.

A point at home for Chelsea sees them remain second in the Premier League table and ten points behind the current leaders Manchester City.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking to the official Chelsea website after the clash, Tuchel stated that he can trust his squad after they saw their form dip throughout December.

"We can trust them (squad), absolutely trust them. The guys should trust themselves. Don't lose belief. We struggle physically and with injuries a bit.

"They give everything. There is no need to give the 'we need to do more' speech. We lack luck."

The European Champions had injury woes and Covid-19 issues throughout a busy period of fixtures last month, which has seen them lose pace on leaders City.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Chelsea's opening game of 2022 saw them earn a point against Liverpool via a spirited comeback.

Sadio Mane, who many believe should have been sent off for his elbow on Cesar Azpilicueta, opened the scoring after nine minutes before former Blue Mohamed Salah made it 2-0 just before the half hour mark.

However, Tuchel's side launched a magnificent comeback against the Reds as the game approached half time.

Mateo Kovacic scored one of the goals of the season to bring one back, before Christian Pulisic levelled the scoring.

