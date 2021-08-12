Thomas Tuchel Makes Admission Ahead of Premier League Opener

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted that going to extra time is 'the worst thing physically' for his side following the UEFA Super Cup triumph against Villarreal.

The Blues played an intense match which ended in a 1-1 draw before going into extra time and eventually penalties.

Speaking following the game, Tuchel admitted that it was the worst thing physically for his players.

EFE/Juan Carlos Cardenas/Sipa USA

Tuchel said: "Physically this was the worst thing that could happen to us, playing extra time."

The boss continued to discuss the other side, discussing the positive mental affect that it had on his players: "Mentally, it was the best thing to happen." he said. "First, because there was no delay or playing it in four weeks. It was the moment we needed to start and that is why we choose the line-up."

The German proceeded to discuss the decision making progress that he went through when deciding which players to use.

He said: "We didn't want to break our heads and share minutes. We had all these discussions and thoughts. Do we share minutes? Do we continue the preparation phase? Do we use this match to be ready for Saturday? We decided no, we use this match to win it and nothing else."

EFE/Juan Carlos Cardenas/Sipa USA

Chelsea lifted the trophy as Kepa Arrizabalaga was the shootout hero, giving the Blues their first piece of silverware of the season.

Tuchel's side will be looking to defend their Champions League crown and mount a Premier League title challenge.

