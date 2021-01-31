Thomas Tuchel makes admission on Chelsea team selection following Burnley win

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says he will continue to change his team unless a starting XI can guarantee him 20 straight wins, which he deems is unlikely.

Tuchel made four changes in his second game in charge against Burnley which saw him earn his first win since taking the job at Chelsea.

Goals from Cesar Azpilicueta and the returning Marcos Alonso secured a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

(Photo by Andrew Couldridge - Pool/Getty Images)

And asked about his team selection post-match, Tuchel admitted he has hard decisions to make but everybody will be given a chance.

"Well if we manage to find a starting eleven that can guarantee us to win 20 in a row we will not change it," said Tuchel on the team selection, as quoted by football.london. "But it's of course very unlikely this will happen.

(Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"We decided very late for the back three and two sixes, because of the impact we expected from Burnley, and they did very, very well. And we made changes offensively just to have different characteristics and give everyone a chance to show up in competition.

"It's super-hard in selection, or maybe also super-easy because I'm giving everyone the chance to show their abilities."

(Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuchel revealed why Alonso came back into the side, and why Hakim Ziyech was absent for the Blues against the Clarets.

"We had a reason, not that we were unhappy with Chilly, absolutely not, but we opted for a bit more size, to cope with the corners from Burnley," said Tuchel on Alonso's return.

Tuchel added on Ziyech: "The pure physical recommendation of the staff was for him to not play more than 30 minutes."

