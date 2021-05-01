Tuchel on top four: Chelsea have nothing to lose, in middle of race

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea haven't yet secured top four and can't take 'nothing for granted' heading into the final four games of the Premier League season.

His side ran out 2-0 winners over Fulham on Saturday evening at Stamford Bridge to move closer to securing Champions League qualification.

"It is the perfect match and the boys get a lot of credit from the coach for this," said Tuchel on the win.

"If you look at the table, see Fulham are bottom of the table, you can get confused because they are stronger than the table shows, they prepare matches the whole week, so it was absolutely necessary that we prepared the match with full focus. It was important that we invested fully physically and mentally.

"That’s why the team gets full credit, it was a big win and we arrive with a clear mind with nothing to regret or think about ahead of Wednesday’s game."

Chelsea have four games left to play this season in the league but are in pole position, but Tuchel believes there is still work to be done to get over the line.

Tuchel delivers verdict on top four being Chelsea's to lose

"No, I feel we have nothing to lose. We are in the middle of the race.

"I think it will continue but it was such a big match to keep the advantage, we have worked so hard in the last week and like I said it is very important that we have a clear mind and nothing to regret for the Wednesday game.

"Then comes the Wednesday game (and Real Madrid) and then look at our fixtures, you see how tough it is. We take nothing for granted, we work hard and keep our head down, feet on the ground and try to the best we can."

What are Chelsea's remaining fixtures in the Premier League?

May 8: Manchester City (A)

May 12: Arsenal (H)

TBC: Leicester City (H)

May 23: Aston Villa (A)

