'We Are Very Happy' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Andreas Christensen Admission

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has made an admission over defender Andreas Christensen.

The Danish international has become one of the Blues' most crucial players in recent months, cementing strong defensive partnerships with the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva.

He was unable to play in the Carabao Cup win against Southampton on Tuesday though, with a tooth issue leaving him out of the matchday squad.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Tuchel praised the defender amid his recent impressive performances in the backline, as he said: "We are very happy.

"You see the minutes and the games he gets, he deserves because he plays very well. His development has not finished yet. He can still reach higher levels."

Despite missing the Blues' Carabao Cup victory, it is believed his setback is only minor with Tuchel hoping he should be available for the trip to Newcastle United on Saturday.

Christensen has made ten appearances so far this season, and even scored his first ever goal for the club in the Champions League tie against Malmo last week.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel also described the qualities the Dane brings to the team, adding: "He is an important player for us because he can play all three positions in the back three. He is a very technical defender, very calm in his personality.

"I have the feeling he stepped up, he gained confidence and he plays a tough game now. He can play very physical, he is not shy of doing tackles and pushing himself to a physical limit."

Chelsea next play against Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube