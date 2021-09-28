'We Need to Stay Realistic' - Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Champions League Defence

September 28, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Makes Admission Over Champions League Defence

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken on his side's prospects of retaining their Champions League title.

The Blues won last season's final against Manchester City in Porto, with Kai Havertz scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win.

They will continue the defence of their European crown against Juventus on Wednesday evening. 

sipa_33571921

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Tuchel spoke about what he expects from his side as they approach their tenth matchday of the season.

He said: "Maybe there is expectation. It is hard to be seen as the underdog when you won the title.

"We came in a role, maybe as not the favourites last season. We grew in confidence in every match and maybe we were seen like as real contenders late in the competition."

The West London side have already got themselves off to a winning start on the continent this season with a 1-0 win over Zenit a couple of weeks ago.

1006593712

After a first loss of the season to Manchester City on Saturday, the Blues will be keen to return to winning ways on Wednesday.

Tuchel added: "I don’t think we are the favourites but we showed everybody what performances we are able of. 

"It is important we make ourselves free of these expectations and that doesn’t become our expectations. We need to stay realistic but be clear what we demand."

Chelsea's midweek fixture will be only their fifth ever meeting against Juventus and a win would send them to the top of Group H.

