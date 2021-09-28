'He is One of the Greatest' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Cristiano Ronaldo

September 28, 2021
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken on Cristiano Ronaldo's Departure from Juventus. 

The Blues play the Italian giants in the Champions League on Wednesday night as they battle it out in Group H. 

Ronaldo left the Old Lady in this summer's transfer window and made a sensational return to his former club Manchester United.

sipa_35237571

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's European tie, Tuchel commented on the Portuguese player's departure.

He said: "He is one of the greatest to ever play. 

"He proves it every time he is on the field, now in the Premier League and Champions League. They lost a big Champion and personality."

Ronaldo last faced the Blues back in 2009 in his final season at United, before moving to Real Madrid in the summer.

sipa_34797950

During his time at Juventus the Portugal international won two Serie A titles, as well as the Coppa Italia. His final season saw him score 36 times in 44 appearances, a great output for the 36-year-old.

Tuchel added: "You can win games and be a strong team without Ronaldo, this is a truth and they are. They have experience, a lot of talent.

"We also are up for tough challenges and look to constantly get better. This challenge will make us a better team. It’s a very nice game against a very tough opponent."

Ronaldo is due to face Chelsea for the first time since his return to English football in November at Stamford Bridge.

The Blue's trip to Turin on Wednesday will be only the fifth time the two sides have ever met. 

