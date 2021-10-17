'Too Far Away to Help us' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Admission Over Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner

    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Makes Admission Over Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner

    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has made an admission over the performances of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner in their 1-0 win against Brentford on Saturday. 

    Ben Chilwell's strike on the stroke of half time was enough to separate the two sides, with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy producing some top saves late on in the game to help secure his side's sixth Premier League win of the season.

    Both Lukaku and Werner started in the Blues attack, but neither were able to get themselves onto the scoresheet at the Brentford Community Stadium.

    sipa_35592773

    Tuchel spoke on their lack of threat in front of goal after the game, saying: "Both of them, Timo and Romelu, were too far away to help us and escape the pressure. That was the problem today."

    Lukaku appeared to have scored in the first half after tapping in a low cross from Werner, but the linesman raised his flag and the goal was disallowed for offside.

    The Belgian has now gone four Premier League games without a goal.

    Chelsea's boss spoke on that particular chance, adding: "Normally, the best thing is he scores but he is very unselfish at the moment, looking for Timo in good situations, and when we had him in the situation it was a close offside decision."

    sipa_35593714

    Saturday's win sees Chelsea return to the top of the Premier League table ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City. 

    They have now won six league games from a possible eight, and Mendy's heroics ensured they have only conceded three times this season.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35593958
    News

    'Too Far Away to Help us' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Admission Over Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner

    46 seconds ago
    sipa_35605561
    News

    'Wave After Wave' - Ruben Loftus-Cheek Reflects On Chelsea's 1-0 Win Over Brentford

    20 minutes ago
    sipa_35594522
    News

    Malang Sarr Heaps Praise on Edouard Mendy Following Brentford Heroics

    45 minutes ago
    Giroud x Timo
    News

    'Timo is a Great Striker' - Olivier Giroud Praises Timo Werner

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35584118
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Snubbed Summer Move for Gianluigi Donnarumma

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35392011
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Keeping Eye on De Ligt Situation as Juventus Threatened Over His Future

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35592967
    News

    Brentford Boss Thomas Frank: Chelsea Were 'Very, Very Lucky' to Beat Bees

    2 hours ago
    sipa_34321911 (1)
    News

    Callum Hudson-Odoi Makes Premier League & Champions League Title Admission

    2 hours ago