'Too Far Away to Help us' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Admission Over Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has made an admission over the performances of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner in their 1-0 win against Brentford on Saturday.

Ben Chilwell's strike on the stroke of half time was enough to separate the two sides, with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy producing some top saves late on in the game to help secure his side's sixth Premier League win of the season.

Both Lukaku and Werner started in the Blues attack, but neither were able to get themselves onto the scoresheet at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Tuchel spoke on their lack of threat in front of goal after the game, saying: "Both of them, Timo and Romelu, were too far away to help us and escape the pressure. That was the problem today."

Lukaku appeared to have scored in the first half after tapping in a low cross from Werner, but the linesman raised his flag and the goal was disallowed for offside.

The Belgian has now gone four Premier League games without a goal.

Chelsea's boss spoke on that particular chance, adding: "Normally, the best thing is he scores but he is very unselfish at the moment, looking for Timo in good situations, and when we had him in the situation it was a close offside decision."

Saturday's win sees Chelsea return to the top of the Premier League table ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City.

They have now won six league games from a possible eight, and Mendy's heroics ensured they have only conceded three times this season.

