Thomas Tuchel Makes Admission Regarding Armando Broja's Chelsea Future Amid Southampton Interest

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has opened up on the future of loanee Armando Broja following reports that Southampton are keen to take the forward on a permanent deal.

The 20-year-old has bagged five goals in the Premier League so far this season, scoring in each of his four starts at home for the Saints.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's clash against Brighton on Tuesday night, Tuchel fielded questions about the future of the Albanian.

IMAGO / PA Images

He said: “He is our player and he is doing good. But at the same time it is only half the season. He needs to continue to improve and to make his statement at Southampton.

"We have a reason why they are our players. They have quality, mentality. They are now out there on their own in different environments, different clubs and proving themselves. Armando is getting better and better.

"He is a very unique player with some very unique strengths in his game. His speed, he is robust. He is a goal scorer. First of all it is not the moment to discuss about summer. It is the moment for him to stay calm and keep on improving. ”

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

This comes after Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed that the Saints had opened fresh transfer talks with Chelsea regarding the loanee.

"I know that his family is very, very keen that he is with us and they have absolutely confirmed that he should stay longer with us." he said.

The Blues' goals have dried up in recent weeks as Broja has proved his goalscoring worth out on loan and are set to decide on his future soon.