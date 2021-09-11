'It's a 'Focus' And 'Motivation' Game' - Thomas Tuchel's Admission Ahead of Aston Villa Clash

Thomas Tuchel has spoken about the importance of Chelsea's Premier League fixture against Aston Villa later today.

The Blues will hope to build upon their impressive 1-1 draw away at Liverpool as they return from the international break at home to Dean Smith's side.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Tuchel expressed his thoughts ahead of this evening's kick off.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"For me it's a 'focus' and 'motivation' game.

"We need the same motivation as when we play at Anfield when the whole world is watching." he said.

Some of the first team squad played their final international game on Wednesday evening, giving the players a short turnaround before their next club fixture.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

"We are tired. I know. And it is not that easy, but in the end, it's only excuses."

Going into the game, Chelsea currently sit fourth in the Premier League table with two wins and a draw.

Today's visitors head into the fixture in 12th place having won one, drawn one and lost one since the start of the season.

Although the Blues are likely favourites to secure the three points, Tuchel hints that there is no room for complacency and full focus is required to seal the victory.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Tuchel continued"This league does not allow us to make easy mistakes because of a lack of concentration. And this is the challenge for Saturday."

The previous meeting between the two sides saw Aston Villa win 2-1 on the final day of last season, with Ben Chilwell scoring the Blues' only goal in a feisty affair.

A Chelsea victory today at Stamford Bridge would bolster their position in the Premier League's top four and continue their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube