'It's a 'Focus' And 'Motivation' Game' - Thomas Tuchel's Admission Ahead of Aston Villa Clash

September 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Makes Admission Regarding 'Focus' Game Against Aston Villa

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel has spoken about the importance of Chelsea's Premier League fixture against Aston Villa later today.

The Blues will hope to build upon their impressive 1-1 draw away at Liverpool as they return from the international break at home to Dean Smith's side.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Tuchel expressed his thoughts ahead of this evening's kick off.

sipa_34577333 (4)

"For me it's a 'focus' and 'motivation' game.

"We need the same motivation as when we play at Anfield when the whole world is watching." he said.

Some of the first team squad played their final international game on Wednesday evening, giving the players a short turnaround before their next club fixture.

IMP

"We are tired. I know. And it is not that easy, but in the end, it's only excuses."

Going into the game, Chelsea currently sit fourth in the Premier League table with two wins and a draw.

Today's visitors head into the fixture in 12th place having won one, drawn one and lost one since the start of the season.

Although the Blues are likely favourites to secure the three points, Tuchel hints that there is no room for complacency and full focus is required to seal the victory.

sipa_34764865

Tuchel continued"This league does not allow us to make easy mistakes because of a lack of concentration. And this is the challenge for Saturday."

The previous meeting between the two sides saw Aston Villa win 2-1 on the final day of last season, with Ben Chilwell scoring the Blues' only goal in a feisty affair.

A Chelsea victory today at Stamford Bridge would bolster their position in the Premier League's top four and continue their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_34410701
News

'It's a 'Focus' And 'Motivation' Game' - Thomas Tuchel's Admission Ahead of Aston Villa Clash

sipa_33188427
News

Andreas Christensen Reacts to Thomas Tuchel Praise: 'I'm Enjoying My Football'

sipa_34596359
News

Andreas Christensen Makes Aston Villa Admission Ahead of Premier League Clash

sipa_34677170
News

Thomas Tuchel on Romelu Lukaku 'Special' Chelsea Home Debut Against Aston Villa

pjimage (19)
News

Thomas Tuche Drops Major Saul Niguez Hint Ahead of Potential Chelsea Debut

Tuchel cover 1
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Aston Villa Admission Ahead of Premier League Clash

sipa_33416521
News

Official: Chelsea's Thiago Silva Available for Aston Villa Clash

havertz 1
News

Kai Havertz Makes Honest Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell & Christian Pulisic Admission