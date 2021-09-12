'It is Not Easy' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Ross Barkley's Situation at Chelsea

September 12, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Makes Admission Regarding Ross Barkley's Future at Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken about the situation regarding midfielder Ross Barkley.

The 27-year-old joined the Blues from boyhood club Everton in January 2018, but has failed to make a real impact on the squad since arriving.

He spent last season on loan at Saturday's opponents Aston Villa, where he scored four goals in 27 appearances. 

sipa_32159657

In a report from The Telegraph, Tuchel spoke about how the club tried to loan Barkley out towards the end of this summer's transfer window.

He said: "He tried to go on loan again, to find a club, but it is not easy.

"The situation out there, the financial impact from corona to clubs abroad and clubs also within the country is huge."

West Brom were reportedly keen on signing Barkley on a loan deal, but his £110,000 a week wage was believed to be too much for the Championship side to pay.

1004482927

Tuchel added: "It's hard to see people struggling and struggling with the situation. But the quality that Ross brings to the pitch could help a lot of clubs in Europe."

Barkley has recently been included in both the club's Premier League and Champions League squads for the upcoming campaign and has also been given the no.18 shirt, with Mateo Kovacic taking his previous no.8 jersey.

Despite not making much of an impact at Chelsea, he has still enjoyed a successful career as a Blue, with winners' medals in both the FA Cup and Europa League.

He featured as an unused substitute in Chelsea's 3-0 win against Aston Villa yesterday.

