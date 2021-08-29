August 29, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Makes Andreas Christensen Admission Following Liverpool Draw

The defender was fantastic.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise upon Andreas Christesnen following his Man of the Match performance against Liverpool.

The defender did not put a foot wrong as Chelsea held on with ten men in the second half to secure a point on the road.

Speaking following the match, quoted by football.london, Tuchel praised the Dane.

The German said: "Andreas has been very strong since day one. He plays in the central position and finished the game in the right position because we brought Thiago [Silva] on and decided to stay in a back five."

It has recently been reported that the defender will sign a contract extension at Chelsea as his current deal expires in 2022.

Tuchel continued: "He is very strong. Super talented. He loves Chelsea, he is a Chelsea boy from the academy. He has a huge impact."

The defender has been in fine form since Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge and his form has continued into the new season.

Speaking on his form, Tuchel said: "In the moment I think he feels the trust. He knows he can absolutely help. He is a top defender and top guy.

"I have the feeling he is growing every week in confidence and personality and self-confidence, which is good. He is doing fantastic since day one and getting better and better."

