Thomas Tuchel Makes 'Angry' Claim Ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup Final Clash vs Leicester City

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea were left angered after their defeat to Arsenal and wants a high level performance when they face Leicester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Chelsea fell to a 1-0 defeat to London rivals Arsenal on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge, not the ideal preparation for their cup final on Saturday.

It was a night to forget for Chelsea; missed chances, errors and a lack of intensity were all evident for everyone to see including Tuchel.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Blues boss has revealed he is still feeling the defeat, but will put it behind him as kick off gets closer on Saturday evening when they come up against the Foxes.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Yes, it clearly did (give Chelsea a wake up call)," admitted Tuchel on the Arsenal defeat. "It is good for the preparation. We all feel that anger at the missed opportunity and the performance that night against Arsenal. We have the challenge to focus on only this match, on us, play on the edge and we will try to do this.

"In terms of quality, we will have to be at our best. Leicester is a strong side that deserves to be in the final and two days later we compete with them for top four. This is the highest level and we need a top performance."

Tuchel is yet to put his mind on enjoying the final. He remains focused on getting his side ready for the Wembley showdown.

He added: "I am not yet in the mode to enjoy it, I still have a bit of a hangover from the last defeat so I am a bit angrier. When we will arrive at the hotel and tomorrow, I am not angry at myself or the players just that we got that result and missed an opportunity.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"Hopefully, we can turn it into a good performance in preparation to push the team to the edge and get them to play sharp. That's my responsibility. We want to show a reaction and have to show a reaction. This is it. It is a big match. It is at Wembley in an FA Cup final.

"It is my first final here in England and it is huge. I will get carried away with emotions tomorrow. We focus to prepare my team better than we did two days ago."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube