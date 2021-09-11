September 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Makes Aston Villa Admission Ahead of Premier League Clash

The boss has spoken.
Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel has discussed Chelsea's opponents as the Blues face Aston Villa on Saturday at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

The Blues will be looking to make it three wins out of four as they build on an impressive start to the season.

Speaking to Chelsea FC's 5th Stand App, Tuchel praised Aston Villa ahead of the match. 

Tuchel CHE

Tuchel said: "For me, they are strong. They had a strong team last season with a very good coach, a very charismatic and a good style of play." 

Aston Villa have recorded a win, a loss and a draw at the start of the 2021/22 campaign and will travel to Stamford Bridge without Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia.

sipa_34764862

The German continued to praise Chelsea's Saturday opponents.

"They have a good squad, very interesting players. Good individual quality. Lots of speed, lots of physicality. They can hurt you any second if you are not focused or on the highest motivation. This is what it is." he said.

"We have to play with the same spirit like we did at Arsenal and Liverpool, overcome our fatigue and excuses. We have to overcome it and be absolutely sharp and focused. We want to win it."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Tuchel cover 1
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Aston Villa Admission Ahead of Premier League Clash

sipa_33416521
News

Official: Chelsea's Thiago Silva Available for Aston Villa Clash

havertz 1
News

Kai Havertz Makes Honest Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell & Christian Pulisic Admission

Werner cover
News

Report: Timo Werner Not Ruling Out Chelsea Exit Amid Bayern Munich Links

Havertz Werner
News

Chelsea Star Kai Havertz Makes Encouraging Timo Werner Admission

pjimage (34)
News

Thomas Tuchel: Lukaku & Werner Will Play Together at Chelsea

Saul
News

Report: Chelsea Stance on Saúl Ñíguez Revealed Following Declan Rice and Aurélien Tchouaméni Pursuit

SW6
News

Report: Chelsea Could Benefit From Club World Cup Switch to Qatar