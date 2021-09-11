Thomas Tuchel Makes Aston Villa Admission Ahead of Premier League Clash

Thomas Tuchel has discussed Chelsea's opponents as the Blues face Aston Villa on Saturday at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

The Blues will be looking to make it three wins out of four as they build on an impressive start to the season.

Speaking to Chelsea FC's 5th Stand App, Tuchel praised Aston Villa ahead of the match.

Tuchel said: "For me, they are strong. They had a strong team last season with a very good coach, a very charismatic and a good style of play."

Aston Villa have recorded a win, a loss and a draw at the start of the 2021/22 campaign and will travel to Stamford Bridge without Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia.

The German continued to praise Chelsea's Saturday opponents.

"They have a good squad, very interesting players. Good individual quality. Lots of speed, lots of physicality. They can hurt you any second if you are not focused or on the highest motivation. This is what it is." he said.

"We have to play with the same spirit like we did at Arsenal and Liverpool, overcome our fatigue and excuses. We have to overcome it and be absolutely sharp and focused. We want to win it."

