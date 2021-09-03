Thomas Tuchel Makes Ben Chilwell Admission After Absent Start to Season

Thomas Tuchel has explained why Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has not featured for his side since the Champions League Final.

Marcos Alonso, who is nominated for Premier League Player of the Month, has played all three games for the Blues.

Speaking to the Mirror, Tuchel gave an explanation for Chilwell's absence.

Chilwell last featured for the club as Chelsea beat Manchester City in the Champions League Final to lift the cup.

"For Ben Chilwell, it's very easy, he came back with the latest group." Tuchel explained, regarding the group of internationals to return following the Euro 2020 Final.

"When he arrived Marcos Alonso had five weeks in his legs from pre-season. He played the first competitive matches after a fantastic pre-season. He was simply way more ready physically which was natural because of the training session and his fantastic games.

"He played the Super Cup final and three Premier League games. Also, we only have three substitutions allowed and this is a huge problem."

Alonso played superbly, netting Chelsea's opener against Crystal Palace before featuring in the subsequent games against Arsenal and Liverpool.

Tuchel continued: "Chilly needed his time in training to adapt to the intensity. He is ready now but now wasn't the time to push him into the cold water."

With a handful of fixtures coming up as the Blues look to challenge in the Premier League and retain their Champions League crown, Chilwell will be back in the starting XI sooner rather than later.

