Tuchel: Chilwell 'Mentally Tired' After England Snub, Ready to Play for Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell was left 'mentally tired' after not playing for England at the European Championships.

After winning the Champions League with the Blues back in May and shortly after joining up with Gareth Southgate's squad for the tournament, Chilwell would've fancied his chances of playing.

But the 24-year-old was to be disappointed. Southgate opted to use Kieran Trippier and Luke Shaw over the European champion, seeing him either unused on the substitutes bench or out of the matchday squad entirely.

Chilwell went away for his pre-season break before returning to Cobham, reporting back ahead of the 2021/22 campaign. But he has been left waiting for his chance ever since.

He is yet to play for Chelsea this season which means he hasn't stepped foot onto the pitch since that night in Porto on May 29. An unfortunate and challenging time for the left-back.

It has coincided with Marcos Alonso's excellent start to the season. He has been preferred to the England international for several reasons, but the base of it being that he's been with Tuchel for the longest during pre-season.

Chilwell is in contention to make his first appearance this season when Chelsea face Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League on Tuesday night as they begin their European Cup defence, Tuchel has confirmed.

But the Chelsea head coach went into further detail over Chilwell's situation which has unravelled over the past couple of months for club and country.

"It has been difficult for him," Tuchel admitted after Chilwell was dropped from the England squad.

"It is pretty normal for him, he came from a Champions League win, 90 minutes and a strong performance, a good end of the season, played a lot of minutes, important high level games. Individually for him, it was a tough Euros. There were chances where he thought he could have played, he did not. I know it was a tough one. You feel he did everything to push the team, he was part of the team but you don’t feel it really if you don’t sweat it out on the pitch, if you never wear the shirt or are never involved. It is a strange feeling.

"Then he had a personal break, it was hard for him to totally relax and get this disappointment personally off the shoulders. When he arrived here I felt him a bit mentally tired, a bit like worrying about the situation and at the same time he had to accept he was very unlucky I think during the start of the season.

"Marcos (Alonso) was here, he did every single training session and took this opportunity so, so great with such a huge quality and attitude so he was crucial from the first day in training and delivered in Chilly’s position. This is tough competition for both of them.

"We had some talks with Chilly about the situation. He knows I would have done the same thing if it was the other way around, to trust him if he was here and showed this kind of personality and attitude that Marcos did. I think they push each other and there are no further worries for Chilly. He has to be patient and keep on training. It took some time, we had to give him time to be more patient with himself to find the joy again, to find things easier on the pitch and not want to force it too hard. This is where we are now.

"Unfortunately we only had three substitutes in the Premier League, otherwise we would have made him play some minutes. He is in the race now the situation has changed. He is in good shape, mentally, and attitude and on the pitch so can play any minute."

