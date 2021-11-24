Thomas Tuchel Makes Ben Chilwell Admission Following Ankle Injury vs Juventus

Thomas Tuchel has shown concern towards Ben Chilwell after the Chelsea defender picked up an ankle injury against Juventus on Tuesday night.

The 24-year-old was forced off in the 69th minute and replaced three minutes later by Cesar Azpilicueta as he wasn't able to continue.

It was a blow to the Blues, as well as N'Golo Kante's injury earlier on in the night, which dampened their otherwise perfect night at Stamford Bridge as they thrashed Juventus 4-0 in the capital.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Tuchel provided an update post-match on the pair, telling BT Sport: “He (Chilwell) has a sharp pain in his knee. N’Golo as well, they will be examined tomorrow. It’s very sad. N’Golo was very good until he went off. Chilly is in a fantastic moment. Let’s hope for the best.”

He added in his post-match press conference on the full-back: "It worries me because he has been in such a fantastic moment.

"He was in a lot of pain, but now he feels a bit better. He will have examinations [Wednesday]. We hope for the best."

IMAGO / Action Plus

It makes the England international a doubt for their Premier League clash against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

Tuchel has given his players a day off on Wednesday which will see Chilwell and Kante both assessed ahead of the league encounter.

With the busy fixture schedule coming up, it's unlikely Tuchel will risk either if there are any slight doubts.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube