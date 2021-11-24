Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Makes Ben Chilwell Admission Following Ankle Injury vs Juventus

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has shown concern towards Ben Chilwell after the Chelsea defender picked up an ankle injury against Juventus on Tuesday night.

The 24-year-old was forced off in the 69th minute and replaced three minutes later by Cesar Azpilicueta as he wasn't able to continue.

It was a blow to the Blues, as well as N'Golo Kante's injury earlier on in the night, which dampened their otherwise perfect night at Stamford Bridge as they thrashed Juventus 4-0 in the capital.

imago1008211762h

Tuchel provided an update post-match on the pair, telling BT Sport“He (Chilwell) has a sharp pain in his knee. N’Golo as well, they will be examined tomorrow. It’s very sad. N’Golo was very good until he went off. Chilly is in a fantastic moment. Let’s hope for the best.”

He added in his post-match press conference on the full-back: "It worries me because he has been in such a fantastic moment.

"He was in a lot of pain, but now he feels a bit better. He will have examinations [Wednesday]. We hope for the best."

Read More

imago1008213197h

It makes the England international a doubt for their Premier League clash against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon. 

Tuchel has given his players a day off on Wednesday which will see Chilwell and Kante both assessed ahead of the league encounter. 

With the busy fixture schedule coming up, it's unlikely Tuchel will risk either if there are any slight doubts. 

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008213197h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Ben Chilwell Admission Following Ankle Injury vs Juventus

29 seconds ago
imago1008209158h
News

'It Meant a Lot' - Trevoh Chalobah Comments on First Champions League Goal for Chelsea

20 minutes ago
imago1008209155h
News

Chelsea Hand Juventus Unwanted History Record After 4-0 Thrashing

40 minutes ago
imago1008209725h
News

'We Did Well to Nullify Them' - Trevoh Chalobah Comments on Chelsea's Win Against Juventus

1 hour ago
imago1008213591h
News

'We Have to Take the Lesson' - Leonardo Bonucci Reacts to Heavy Defeat Against Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1008211878h
News

Thomas Tuchel Responds to Chelsea's Chances of Retaining Champions League

2 hours ago
imago1008213182h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes History After 50th Game in Charge of Chelsea

2 hours ago
imago1008211413h (1)
News

Revealed: Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Training Plans Ahead of Man United Clash

2 hours ago