Thomas Tuchel Makes Ben Chilwell Chelsea Selection Hint Ahead of Southampton Match

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has made a selection hint regarding full-back Ben Chilwell ahead of the Blues' clash against Southampton on Saturday.

The defender is yet to feature regularly for Tuchel's side this season after not playing for England at Euro 2020.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's match, Tuchel revealed when Chilwell will play for Chelsea.

He said: "I think he can accept there is no need to worry about it. Once he plays more minutes for us, plays with quality, he will have the chance to be selected again. It is one step after the other."

The defender was once again left out of the England squad for their October qualifiers, with Gareth Southgate explaining why.

He said: "I said to Ben after the tournament that I knew it would have been a hard experience.

"What he must do now is fight to get back in."

Alonso has been the preferred choice since the start of the season, but he was replaced by Chilwell at half time in the Champions League defeat to Juventus.

Southgate added: "You have to roll your sleeves up and show your character. He needs to fight his way back in Chelsea's team."

Chilwell's side are back in action on Saturday as they face Southampton in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge and he will be hoping for a start.



