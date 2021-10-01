October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Makes Ben Chilwell Chelsea Selection Hint Ahead of Southampton Match

Nearly ready.
Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has made a selection hint regarding full-back Ben Chilwell ahead of the Blues' clash against Southampton on Saturday.

The defender is yet to feature regularly for Tuchel's side this season after not playing for England at Euro 2020.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's match, Tuchel revealed when Chilwell will play for Chelsea.

Ben Chilwell UCL

He said: "I think he can accept there is no need to worry about it. Once he plays more minutes for us, plays with quality, he will have the chance to be selected again. It is one step after the other."

The defender was once again left out of the England squad for their October qualifiers, with Gareth Southgate explaining why.

He said: "I said to Ben after the tournament that I knew it would have been a hard experience.

"What he must do now is fight to get back in."

aston-villa-v-chelsea-premier-league

Alonso has been the preferred choice since the start of the season, but he was replaced by Chilwell at half time in the Champions League defeat to Juventus.

Southgate added: "You have to roll your sleeves up and show your character. He needs to fight his way back in Chelsea's team."

Chilwell's side are back in action on Saturday as they face Southampton in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge and he will be hoping for a start.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

1006964722
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Ben Chilwell Chelsea Selection Hint Ahead of Southampton Match

15 seconds ago
sipa_27001369
News

Ralph Hassenhuttl Confident of Plotting Upset as Southampton Face Chelsea

13 minutes ago
sipa_35236800
News

Thomas Tuchel Admits Chelsea's Shock at Reece James' England Selection

43 minutes ago
1006962437
News

'It is Not an Easy Thing' - Thomas Tuchel's Honest Admission Regarding Chelsea's 'Standards Slipping'

1 hour ago
Tuchel confused
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Southampton Expectations Ahead of Premier League Clash

1 hour ago
1006962275
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Southampton: Mason Mount Returns & Callum Hudson-Odoi Handed Star

2 hours ago
sipa_35119381
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Tried to Keep Tino Livramento, He Decided to Leave

2 hours ago
pjimage (10)
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Southampton | Premier League

3 hours ago