Thomas Tuchel Makes 'Big' Ruben Loftus-Cheek Decision Ahead of Aston Villa Clash

Thomas Tuchel will hand Ruben Loftus-Cheek a 'big chance' for Chelsea's Carabao Cup clash against Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

Loftus-Cheek was set to depart the club in the summer during the transfer window but no suitor was found and he remained at Chelsea.

He has featured once, coming on in the closing minutes against Zenit St Petersburg last Tuesday for a couple of minutes, not enough time to make any kind of impact.

But the 25-year-old is set to be given a bigger chance on Wednesday night when Chelsea face Aston Villa in west London.

Tuchel heaped praise on the Chelsea midfielder who has lacked minutes this season and will give Loftus-Cheek a 'big chance' to showcase his qualities.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"We gave him some minutes against Zenit, a close game - a Champions League opener for us. That was not a gift he deserved. I trust him, I see how he works. He adapts to his situation, he accepts his situation and what he makes out of it is very good in training on a daily basis. Tomorrow there is a big chance he can show it on the pitch."

Tuchel wants to give several players much-needed minutes to push themselves after time on the sidelines.

He added: "First of all the guys want to have minutes, to show and impress and keep on pushing. We need some players to have these competitive minutes and to have a competitive team but use the opportunity to push some guys and to trust them also in the competitive cup match like tomorrow."

