Thomas Tuchel Makes Bold Ruben Loftus-Cheek Claim About Career Underachievement

Thomas Tuchel has made the claim that Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek does not have the career to match his ability following a good run of form at Stamford Bridge.

The Englishman played consecutive matches at wing-back, against Southampton and Real Madrid, before featuring off the bench and scoring in the FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace.

Speaking exclusively to Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Tuchel made the bold claim that Loftus-Cheek does not have the career behind him despite his ability.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The 26-year-old has been at Chelsea for years and made his breakthrough under Maurizio Sarri before sustaining a nasty injury which derailed his progress.

Then came loan moves to Crystal Palace and Fulham before Tuchel handled him a chance in the first team, which he is taking.

Speaking on his midfielder, Tuchel discussed his position and progress as he said: "We are not so sure if he could do it, playing in a hybrid role on the wing and a half position when we attack. When you talk about Ruben you talk about a player with more or less everything. Nobody will argue with that.

IMAGO / Cover-Images

"No coach would argue with that, nobody in the academy does. That's maybe part of the problem and issue he has to overcome, knowing how good he is and still lacking the career to it and arriving at a certain age."

The Blues boss concluded by making the bold suggestion that Loftus-Cheek has not had the career once promised as he challenged him to increase his confidence.

"Not having the career everyone thinks he could have given his potential, can increase doubts. It does not let him play with the biggest confidence and trust. We need to install this, he needs to install this," he concluded.

