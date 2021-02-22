Thomas Tuchel makes Callum Hudson-Odoi selection hint ahead of Atletico Madrid tie

Thomas Tuchel has hinted that Callum Hudson-Odoi could start for Chelsea against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night despite hauling him off against Southampton after initially coming on at half-time.

Hudson-Odoi was brought on at the break down on the south coast when Chelsea were 1-0 down but was taken off 30 minutes later for Hakim Ziyech. A decision that raised many eyebrows.

Chelsea ended up drawing the game 1-1 thanks to a Mason Mount penalty.

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Tuchel revealed post-match that he took the 20-year-old off due to his lack of energy and sharpness.

The Chelsea boss clarified his position on the change once more and insisted it isn't a 'big thing' and that he 'every chance of starting' against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday evening.

"It is not a big thing at all for me," said Tuchel. "I have spoken to Callum, and I’ve spoken to the whole group. Sometimes, these things happen in football and it was just my decision.

"Maybe I was being harsh on him because he was on my side of the pitch and I was up close to him, but I did not feel that he was really into the game. I didn’t think he was totally sharp and that is why I took a hard decision on him. But that decision was in the moment and for that day only.

"For me, this is absolutely not a big thing and only becomes one if people want to talk about it.

(Photo by MICHAEL STEELE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"Callum has been fantastic for me so far and it’s on him to show me that every game and every day in training. I want him to show me that he is a reliable guy for the team when he comes on from the bench, like he is when he starts.

"He has started a lot of games for me and in this instance, he has taken a hard decision. Now he must swallow it and come into training ready to work ahead of Atletico, a game which he has every chance of starting."

Chelsea travel to Romania to face Diego Simeone's side in the first-leg of their last-16 European tie.

