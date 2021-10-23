    • October 23, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Makes Callum Hudson-Odoi Selection Hint Ahead of Norwich Clash

    Starting?
    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has dropped a hint that Callum Hudson-Odoi could be in line to start as Norwich travel to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

    The youngster came off the bench and impressed against Malmo in midweek and could be in line to play from the start against the relegation candidates.

    Speaking ahead of the match via the Mail, Tuchel has hinted that Hudson-Odoi will be involved.

    sipa_35665801

    He said: "This is what they are waiting for. Now they have the responsibility, here we go. They have to show it. They have our trust, our support and it’s up to them.

    "It’s only a turning point if he makes it a turning point. He needs to prove it. He needs to play the next 250 games at the highest level and then we can say it was.

    "It will be a turning point if he does not only have one good match, one good half, 60 good minutes but if he does it consistently."

    This comes after injuries to Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner have left Chelsea light in the forward areas and Hudson-Odoi could be trusted as the creative outlet against the Canaries.

