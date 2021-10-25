Thomas Tuchel Makes Callum Hudson-Odoi Selection Hint Ahead of Southampton Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has hinted at Callum Hudson-Odoi's involvement in the Blues' clash with Southampton on Tuesday evening.

The winger put in a fine performance against Norwich as Chelsea came out 7-0 victors, with Hudson-Odoi getting on the scoresheet.

Speaking after the victory, Tuchel hinted at Hudson-Odoi earning his place for the next match.

He said: "Now it is on him. It is like I said before the game, he needs to show that he is able to produce performances like this consistently and now is the time to show.

"Next opportunity will be Tuesday."

Tuchel had previously stressed the importance of Hudson-Odoi working towards getting himself more and more game time.

"He needs to prove it. He needs to play the next 250 games at the highest level and then we can say it was."

The youngster will be keen to take his opportunity with both hands as Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku remain sidelined for the next few weeks.

Hudson-Odoi has had to earn his place in the Chelsea line-up and was rewarded with a start against Norwich, where he looked sharp infront of goal and created chances for his teammates.

Tuchel brought the winger off with 20 minutes left to go, hinting at his involvement on Tuesday.

