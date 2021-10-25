    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Makes Callum Hudson-Odoi Selection Hint Ahead of Southampton Clash

    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has hinted at Callum Hudson-Odoi's involvement in the Blues' clash with Southampton on Tuesday evening.

    The winger put in a fine performance against Norwich as Chelsea came out 7-0 victors, with Hudson-Odoi getting on the scoresheet.

    Speaking after the victory, Tuchel hinted at Hudson-Odoi earning his place for the next match.

    sipa_35707115 (1)

    He said: "Now it is on him. It is like I said before the game, he needs to show that he is able to produce performances like this consistently and now is the time to show.

    "Next opportunity will be Tuesday."

    Tuchel had previously stressed the importance of Hudson-Odoi working towards getting himself more and more game time.

    "He needs to prove it. He needs to play the next 250 games at the highest level and then we can say it was."

    sipa_35706808 (1)

    The youngster will be keen to take his opportunity with both hands as Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku remain sidelined for the next few weeks.

    Hudson-Odoi has had to earn his place in the Chelsea line-up and was rewarded with a start against Norwich, where he looked sharp infront of goal and created chances for his teammates.

    Tuchel brought the winger off with 20 minutes left to go, hinting at his involvement on Tuesday.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    pjimage (55)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Makes Callum Hudson-Odoi Selection Hint Ahead of Southampton Clash

    just now
    sipa_35619168
    Transfer News

    West Ham Boss David Moyes Sends Chelsea Message Over Declan Rice Future

    30 minutes ago
    pjimage (54)
    News

    N'Golo Kante Declared Fit for Chelsea to Face Southampton & Newcastle United

    55 minutes ago
    sipa_35605558 (1)
    News

    Report: Trevoh Chalobah Close to Agreeing New Long-Term Contract

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35619168
    Transfer News

    Chelsea Suffer Declan Rice Blow as West Ham Increase Asking Price

    15 hours ago
    sipa_35396850
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Wouldn't Close The Door on Eden Hazard Return

    16 hours ago
    pjimage (55)
    News

    'Score Goals & Make Assists' - Callum Hudson-Odoi Outlines Chelsea Aims

    16 hours ago
    sipa_35706419
    Features/Opinions

    Comment: Chelsea's Goalscoring Versatility Softens Romelu Lukaku Blow

    17 hours ago