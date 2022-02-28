Thomas Tuchel Makes Carabao Cup Final Admission as Liverpool Beat Chelsea on Penalties

Thomas Tuchel believes the Carabao Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool deserved to go-to penalties after the side's couldn't be separated after 120 minutes of action at Wembley.

Liverpool left the capital with glory, while the Blues were inflicted with more Wembley heartbreak as they fell to a 11-10 defeat on penalties on Sunday afternoon.

It could've ended so different for the European and World champions, but they squandered three glorious chances, as well as scoring three goals which were all ruled out for offside.

Romelu Lukaku's offside goal was controversially ruled out, while Naby Keita was fortunate to still be on the pitch after a late challenge on Trevoh Chalobah.

It wasn't to be for Chelsea as Kepa Arrizabalaga, who replaced the outstanding Edouard Mendy for the penalty shootout, blazed his spot kick over the bar to hand Liverpool a record ninth League Cup.

Sunday's final could go down as one of the best goalless draws in the competition's history, an enthralling affair for the neutral. Meanwhile for both sets of supporters, it was a crazy and intense ride right until the very end.

Tuchel was proud to be part of the brilliant match as a winner had to be decided at Wembley, and he headed back home proud of his team for their efforts.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"We have to accept the quality of the opponent, this is maybe the most dangerous attacking side at the moment in Europe. They are full of individual quality and playing at a high rhythm," reflected the Chelsea head coach at full-time at Wembley, as quoted by football.london.

"So defending like this, playing like this at this level made me very proud today. I saw a brilliant match of football over 120 minutes and we played a huge part of it.

"I have the feeling we created a bit more, were a bit more there, but maybe that is also subjective. This game could've easily gone either way. You need a bit of luck and momentum to win it. If you look at the line that is drawn on the Romelu goal, it's a bit of a weird line where it's drawn and then to make the decision that it's offside, but that's it.

"We can't have any regrets. I am proud of the performance and the team. There are a lot of good things and I told the guys we should not lose sleep about this. It was an entertaining match of football that was full of intensity and I am very, very happy to have had the chance to be part of this. It was excellent."

