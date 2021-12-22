Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Makes Chelsea Academy Selection Hint Ahead of Brentford Clash

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has made a selection hint regarding using Academy players from Cobham ahead of the Blues' Carabao Cup quarter final clash vs Brentford.

The Blues go into the match with a selection headache as several players tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaking ahead of the match via football.london, Tuchel hinted that Academy players will feature as he looks to progress into the next round of the competition.

imago1008765386h (1)

Whe asked about his team selection, Tuchel said: "The problem will increase and we cannot let players suffer because others are not there. 

"We have to protect our players, their health and that is why we brought in the academy, it is no secret and we think about playing with them."

Read More

This comes after the Chelsea boss admitted that Academy graduate Lewis Baker would have made his first appearance of the season, and in quite some years, against Brentford.

imago1008762294h

"We planned a squad with Lewis Baker from the academy and now he is positive so we can start from scratch. This is what we do right now. The players arrive in the next hour," he said.

"The players arrive from training in the late afternoon. Right now, we prepare for the match to be played even to plan training is pretty exciting. Even until the last hour, you don't know which players will arrive."

Chelsea face Brentford in the last match before Christmas with their next opponents, Aston Villa, traveling to Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008770217h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Chelsea Academy Selection Hint Ahead of Brentford Clash

43 seconds ago
imago1008053751h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Learn AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni Transfer Valuation

1 hour ago
imago1007575183h
News

Carabao Cup Semi-Final Draw Details: Date & Time, How to Watch, Chelsea's Potential Opponents

2 hours ago
imago1008770217h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Disappointed Chelsea Can't Play at Highest Level Due to Covid-19 Chaos

14 hours ago
imago1006892628h
News

'Solutions' - Thomas Tuchel Fires Chelsea Covid-19 Warning to Premier League Title Rivals Man City & Liverpool

15 hours ago
imago1008762294h
News

Why Covid-19 Testing Has Become a Lottery for Chelsea & Thomas Tuchel

15 hours ago
imago1008454420h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Had €85M Summer Bid for Marquinhos Rejected Immediately

16 hours ago
imago1008373694h
News

'They Trained With us' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea U23s Players Trained With First Team

16 hours ago