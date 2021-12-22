Thomas Tuchel Makes Chelsea Academy Selection Hint Ahead of Brentford Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has made a selection hint regarding using Academy players from Cobham ahead of the Blues' Carabao Cup quarter final clash vs Brentford.

The Blues go into the match with a selection headache as several players tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaking ahead of the match via football.london, Tuchel hinted that Academy players will feature as he looks to progress into the next round of the competition.

Whe asked about his team selection, Tuchel said: "The problem will increase and we cannot let players suffer because others are not there.

"We have to protect our players, their health and that is why we brought in the academy, it is no secret and we think about playing with them."

This comes after the Chelsea boss admitted that Academy graduate Lewis Baker would have made his first appearance of the season, and in quite some years, against Brentford.

"We planned a squad with Lewis Baker from the academy and now he is positive so we can start from scratch. This is what we do right now. The players arrive in the next hour," he said.

"The players arrive from training in the late afternoon. Right now, we prepare for the match to be played even to plan training is pretty exciting. Even until the last hour, you don't know which players will arrive."

Chelsea face Brentford in the last match before Christmas with their next opponents, Aston Villa, traveling to Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day.

