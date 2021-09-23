Thomas Tuchel Makes Chelsea Admission After Making 10 Changes vs Aston Villa

Thomas Tuchel knows his Chelsea side still need to improve despite their unbeaten start to the season.

Chelsea extended their run without defeat this season to seven games (excluding the Super Cup) on Wednesday night after a penalty shootout win over Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.

The tie ended 1-1 at the end of the 90 minutes but the Blues booked their spot in the fourth round where they will come up against another Premier League opponent, Southampton.

Tuchel made changes in every department apart from the goalkeeper. 10 changes were made, while Kepa Arrizabalaga kept his place in the side.

Mason Mount and Romelu Lukaku were called upon in the second half to try to get Chelsea over the line in a much-changed side, but Tuchel knows a switch in system wasn't easy for the fringe players and those without much-needed minutes this season.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"‘We had many changes, the team had never played in this formation," Tuchel told the official Chelsea website.

"This needs a bit of time on the field, but it was important we don’t expect too much in terms of how we create chances. We expected energy and teamwork, and this is what we got out of it. With every minute we got more confident."

He added: "It was a good game full of energy, good chances on both sides between two teams who tried everything to win,’ said the boss.

"Aston Villa played very strong, like they did 10 days ago, and again today. We also did very good.

"It was a nice game to watch, to be in the stadium for. This is also part of what we do, to have entertainment. I’m happy because we won, it was a hard one, and now we have some competitive minutes in more players’ legs."

