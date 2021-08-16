Thomas Tuchel Makes Chelsea Admission Following Encouraging Pre-Season

Thomas Tuchel believes that Chelsea are the best team he's ever worked with in his managerial career.

The German boss has led an incredible revolution since his arrival to Stamford Bridge in January, as he turned the ship around in west London by driving his side to Champions League glory and a top-four Premier League finish last term.

With a solid backline as the bedrock of his squad, Tuchel has turned the Blues into serial winners, and after his first pre-season at the club, the 50-year-old is ready to build on his side's European success by mounting a sustained league challenge this season.

According to The Athletic, Tuchel believes that Chelsea are the best club that he has coached during his 13-year spell in senior management, despite being employed by the likes of PSG and Borussia Dortmund in the past.

Chelsea have built a potential title-winning squad that has all the makings of one of the best-ever sides to have played in the English top-flight, and the onus is on Tuchel and his star-studded group to gun for more glory.

The Blues have made a strong start to the new campaign by following up their UEFA Super Cup win against Villarreal with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace on the opening day of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

"We want to win, we want to compete and of course we want to be successful. This is in Chelsea’s nature, and of course, we are up for the challenge," said Tuchel on his side's ambitions for this season.

"We will try to compete for every title in every competition we enter, but I also think it will be a huge step forward if we can maintain the same quality, attitude and effort that we showed last season.

"It will be more difficult this season because we are the Champions League winners, and teams will want to beat us. It will be demanding, but we are up for the challenge, and the goals will come by taking care of the process."

