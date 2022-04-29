Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has made a transfer demand regarding his defence ahead of the takeover of the club.

This comes as Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are both set to leave the club for Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, Tuchel wants to sign two new defenders this summer for Chelsea.

This comes after the Blues boss revealed after their 1-0 win against West Ham that Rudiger would be departing Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

"Toni, the media is on it," he told the BBC. "The situation is that he wants to leave the club. He informed me of this is in a private talk.

"We gave everything - me and the club - but we could not fight anymore because of the actions.

"Without the sanctions we would at least be able to carry on fighting, but out hands are tied. We don't take it personally. It is his decision."

This comes after Sevilla's Jules Kounde, Paris Saint-Germain's Presnel Kimpembe and Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez are among their targets as Tuchel looks to bring in two defenders to replace his outgoing stars.

The trio have a history of being linked to Chelsea, with Kounde the most notable name after Tuchel confirmed that the Blues came close to signing him last season.

In September, Tuchel provided a statement suggesting the club simply didn't have enough time to negotiate with Kounde before the season began as he remains a top target.

"It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very, very late but it was a very, very smooth transfer window because I had full concentration on training and on my team."

It remains to be seen as to who will be brought in by Tuchel under the new ownership in the summer.

