Thomas Tuchel Tells Chelsea What They Must do in Chesterfield Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has demanded that his side make sure that the only fairytale for Chesterfield is the ocassion and not a win ahead of the FA Cup third round clash on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues face non-league Chestefield as they look to mount a serious challenge for the FA Cup this season.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand App in an exclusive interview ahead of the tie, Tuchel sent a clear message to his Blues side.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

When asked about the special ocassion for Chesterfield, the Blues boss demanded that his team make sure that the Spireites do not come away with a result.

He said: “We must make sure the only fairytale (for Chesterfield]) is to play the match and not to win."

The head coach continued to praise the cup, stating that big teams playing smaller sides is what it is all about.

IMAGO / PA Images

"It is always nice," he continued. "This is what the cup is about, teams from lower leagues have the chance to play the big teams. I am very sure they will have the best preparation possible, the best performance possible to make the unthinkable come true.

"This is what football is all about. The underdogs always have a chance. We have to prepare seriously and shift the focus to us, do what we do good on a high level. Only then we deserve to play in the next round, we want to be there."

Chelsea have finished runners up in the competition in each of the last two seasons, falling to final defeats at the hands of Arsenal and Leicester. The Blues will be looking to go one better this year and lift the trophy.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube