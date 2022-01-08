Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Makes Chelsea Demand Ahead of Chesterfield Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has demanded that his side make sure that the only fairytale for Chesterfield is the ocassion and not a win ahead of the FA Cup third round clash on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues face non-league Chestefield as they look to mount a serious challenge for the FA Cup this season.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand App in an exclusive interview ahead of the tie, Tuchel sent a clear message to his Blues side.

imago1008930800h

When asked about the special ocassion for Chesterfield, the Blues boss demanded that his team make sure that the Spireites do not come away with a result.

He said: “We must make sure the only fairytale (for Chesterfield]) is to play the match and not to win."

Read More

The head coach continued to praise the cup, stating that big teams playing smaller sides is what it is all about.

imago1008970958h

"It is always nice," he continued. "This is what the cup is about, teams from lower leagues have the chance to play the big teams. I am very sure they will have the best preparation possible, the best performance possible to make the unthinkable come true.

"This is what football is all about. The underdogs always have a chance. We have to prepare seriously and shift the focus to us, do what we do good on a high level. Only then we deserve to play in the next round, we want to be there."

Chelsea have finished runners up in the competition in each of the last two seasons, falling to final defeats at the hands of Arsenal and Leicester. The Blues will be looking to go one better this year and lift the trophy.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008971757h
News

Thomas Tuchel Tells Chelsea What They Must do in Chesterfield Clash

32 seconds ago
imago1008930568h (2)
News

'The First Thing is Preparation' - Thiago Silva Reveals How he Plays for Chelsea at 37-years-old

30 minutes ago
imago1008988114h
News

Chelsea Handed Boost Ahead of Tottenham Hotspur Fixtures as Son Heung-min Picks up Injury

1 hour ago
imago1008995541h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Contact Boubacar Kamara's Agent Over Potential Transfer From Marseille

1 hour ago
imago1008948251h (2)
News

'We’re in a Good Place' - Thiago Silva Sets Sights on World Cup Success with Brazil

2 hours ago
imago1008820942h
News

'We’ll Win the Final With His Penalty' - Roberto Mancini Dreamt of Jorginho Winning Italy the World Cup

2 hours ago
imago1008930882h
News

'Recognition for Everything That I’ve Done' - Thiago Silva Praises Chelsea Fans After Contract Extension

3 hours ago
imago1008971361h (1)
News

'Toughest Game We'll Have All Season' - Chesterfield Boss James Rowe Highlights Chelsea Strength Ahead of FA Cup Tie

3 hours ago