Thomas Tuchel Makes Chelsea History After UEFA Super Cup Triumph

Thomas Tuchel made history as his Chelsea side lifted the UEFA Super Cup, beating Villarreal on penalties.

The Blues boss has become the first manager in Chelsea history to lift both the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup at the club.

Chelsea lifted the trophy after a nerve-filled game in Belfast. The Blues drew 1-1 with Villarreal and headed to penalties, where Kepa Arrizabalaga was the hero as he saved two spot kicks after being brought on.

Roberto Di Matteo is the only other manager in Chelsea history to win the Champions League, but his side missed out on further glory as they fell to defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in 2012.

The Blues previously lifted the UEFA Super Cup back in 1998 but had never won the Champions League in it's current format, making Tuchel a history maker.

Hakim Ziyech's first half strike was cancelled out by Gerard Moreno for Villarreal before Tuchel substituted goalkeeper Kepa on for the penalty shootout.

Kepa denied Aissa Mandy and Raul Albiol from the spot as Chelsea lifted the trophy and made history in the process.

The Blues will now face Crystal Palace on the opening day of the Premier League season as they challenge at the top end of the league.

Chelsea will also be hoping to retain their Champions League title in the 2021/22 season.

