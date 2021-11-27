Thomas Tuchel Makes Chelsea Injury Admission Ahead of Romelu Lukaku Return vs Man United

Thomas Tuchel is pleased to have Romelu Lukaku back from injury but was happy to see Chelsea could cope without the forward during his absence.

Lukaku has missed the last seven gamed following an ankle injury sustained on October 20 against Malmo in the Champions League.

The 28-year-old is now back and available for selection and could feature on Sunday against one his former teams, Manchester United.

IMAGO / Bildbyran

Chelsea have other current injury concerns with Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante all sidelined for the league encounter at the weekend.

They welcome back Kai Havertz following a hamstring injury, and Tuchel spoke on Chelsea's injury situation and their squad depth as they look to cope with whoever is absent.

Speaking to the media on Lukaku's return, Tuchel admitted: "I am happy that we can survive a long period without him, without (Mateo) Kovacic, without (Timo) Werner, without (Christian) Pulisic. It shows we function as a team absolutely and we rely on top qualities like every team but they bring so much more than only their presence on the field.

"We miss all our players when they are injured and we will Romelu a lot and we are capable of finding solutions and the team is doing so well as Romelu is pushing, he is here and he is part of the team. There are different views on the subject and the whole conversation is more complex than it seems to be. The competition is on, which is a good thing."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube